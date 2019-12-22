Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0041 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $104,414.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00184770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.01181873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

