goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

GSY traded up C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$71.14. 45,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,732. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$30.42 and a twelve month high of C$71.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72, a current ratio of 21.16 and a quick ratio of 21.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.70.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$156.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 5.2099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSY. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,968,730.89.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

