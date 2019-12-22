Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.91. 42,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,745. The company has a market capitalization of $324.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

