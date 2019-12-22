GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Oppenheimer downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $189,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,519. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.22. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

