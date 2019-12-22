Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.03

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and traded as low as $26.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1,608 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.41 million and a P/E ratio of 31.90.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

