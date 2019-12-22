Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Given $11.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 14,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.98% of Harte Hanks worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

