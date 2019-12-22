Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark cut Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic purchased 66,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $86,259.72. Also, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,294.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $178,492. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 585,701 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,542,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,674,804 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 91.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,771,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 848,191 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 209,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,655. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.