Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives GBX 164.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.29 ($2.16).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC lowered Hays to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of LON:HAS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 179.70 ($2.36). 2,562,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

