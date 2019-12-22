HBZ coin (HBZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $847,795.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. HBZ coin has a market cap of $847,795.00 and $4,598.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.06714159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000318 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

