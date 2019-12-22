Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

