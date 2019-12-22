HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00021660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $450.76 million and $1.06 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008219 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052025 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.