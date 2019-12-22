HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. HelloGold has a total market cap of $126,982.00 and $47.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 56.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01184365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119046 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

