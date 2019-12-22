HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. 59,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

