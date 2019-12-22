Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,424,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 204,671 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $769.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 133,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

