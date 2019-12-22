Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,424,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 204,671 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.99.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $769.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 133,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.