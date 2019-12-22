HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $285.48

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $285.48 and traded as low as $251.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 759,850 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.04.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 1,998 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,975.02 ($6,544.36).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.