HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $285.48

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $285.48 and traded as low as $251.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 759,850 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.04.
In other news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 1,998 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,975.02 ($6,544.36).
HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.
