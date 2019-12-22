HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.08

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.08 and last traded at C$20.08, with a volume of 49468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.77%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.