HSBC Lowers Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $867.26.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $58.77. 1,369,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $472,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 640.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

