Hydro Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, DEx.top and BitForex. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $320,129.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DEx.top, Bittrex, IDEX, CoinEx, Fatbtc, IDAX, Upbit, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

