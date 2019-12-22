HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $48.75 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00014617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Cryptopia and Allcoin. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $48.75 million and $7.31 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,461,239 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

