IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. 1,242,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

