IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $3,777.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,010,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

