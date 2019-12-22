ImageCoin Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $870,231.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017220 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,568,291 coins and its circulating supply is 15,568,293 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

