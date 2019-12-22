ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 661,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

