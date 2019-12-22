InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) traded down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.50, 1,585,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,236,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

