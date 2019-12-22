INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on INmune Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INMB stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 23,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.