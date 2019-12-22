Insider Buying: Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £25,000 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 505 ($6.64) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 442.27. The stock has a market cap of $414.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. Superdry PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

Get Superdry alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 585.56 ($7.70).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.