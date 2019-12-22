Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director James D. Mcfarland bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$13,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,680.57.

TSE:VLE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.60. 1,221,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Valeura Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$3.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valeura Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

