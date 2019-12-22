Insolar (INS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.43 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Insolar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Binance and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $735,895.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.01184725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Mercatox, OKex, Liqui, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Bithumb and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.