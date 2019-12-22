Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Down 9.7%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was down 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.70, approximately 564,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 118,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised their price target on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

