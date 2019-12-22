Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $257.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,815. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,830. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 396.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $225,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.