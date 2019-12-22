Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,760,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the previous session’s volume of 364,623 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

