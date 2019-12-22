Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Investar by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 434.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 27,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Investar has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $251.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

