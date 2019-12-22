Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ion Geophysical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Ion Geophysical stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,205.52%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

