IOST Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. IOST has a total market cap of $65.10 million and $28.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Binance, Koinex and Bitrue.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.06715351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Vebitcoin, WazirX, BigONE, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Bitrue, Hotbit, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DDEX, Cobinhood, IDAX, Koinex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, BitMax, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Bitkub, ABCC, BitMart, IDEX, Coineal, HitBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

