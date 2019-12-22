IQ.cash (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,193.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $10,193.00 and $6.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Mercatox. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.