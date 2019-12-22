IQeon (IQN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,829.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One IQeon token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00008225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $16,829.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,717,144 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

