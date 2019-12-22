Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 246,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 3,250,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,688. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

