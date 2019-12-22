Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 448 ($5.89).

Several research firms have commented on IWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective (up previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, November 4th.

IWG stock traded up GBX 10.10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 420.10 ($5.53). 3,084,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.70 ($5.64). The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

