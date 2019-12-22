J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,995,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,600 shares.The stock last traded at $116.72 and had previously closed at $115.52.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Knight Equity cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

