JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,409. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

