JMP Securities Cuts Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target to $18.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 1,322,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

