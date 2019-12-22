JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. Mack Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.