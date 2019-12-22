JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hunting (LON:HTG) Target Price to GBX 460

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $673.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 403.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 459.09. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

