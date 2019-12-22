Komodo Price Reaches $0.55 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $64.37 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00007376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00389723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00103406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001311 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,519,682 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

