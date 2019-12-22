Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

KRO stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

