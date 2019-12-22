Lamden Market Cap Achieves $2.86 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $8,716.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 288.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

