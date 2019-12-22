Lamden Price Tops $0.0230 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $18,290.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and IDEX. In the last week, Lamden has traded 95.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.