LBRY Credits Trading 86% Higher Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $109,859.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 86% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

