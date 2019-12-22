Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.43. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 8,018,500 shares changing hands.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $470.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

