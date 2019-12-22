Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.43. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 8,018,500 shares changing hands.
LXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.
The company has a market capitalization of $470.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
