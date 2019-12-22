LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LGIH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.30.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,015,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 882,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

